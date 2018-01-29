BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bit of snow could fall Monday night into Tuesday morning, and that could affect the Tuesday commute.

“Generally speaking, an inch or less” in the Baltimore area, according to WJZ’s Marty Bass.

A little more is expected the further north you go, and none is expected on the eastern shore.

It will be a “low impact event, but an event nonetheless,” Marty says.

The area could see winter weather impact another morning commute this week, Thursday night into Friday morning.

The WJZ weather team is keeping an eye out on that, as well.

