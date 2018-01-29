By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — So twice this week we will have a minor impact weather event. Let’s discuss. A feature cruising our way from the Great Lakes states will give us some spotty afternoon/evening/overnight showers.

There will be a bit of wet snow overnight. The words “little, if any, accumulation” are a part of the forecast. But we will keep our eye on this tomorrow A.M.

The same time deal will happen Thursday night into Friday morning. The words, “A bit of morning snow otherwise cloudy”,  is that forecast.

Two low impact events.

What is an impact part of the outlook are the temps. 42° is the normal, by the weekend the normal daytime high will be 43°. Much of the week we will be in the upper 30’s.

Only one day, Thursday, will be above normal. That day 51°. So we will end this month and start February relatively calm. This time of the year that is a WIN!

MB!

