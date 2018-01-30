BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student has reportedly died after an attack at a Washington, D.C. high school over a cellphone.
Our sister station WUSA9 reports the incident happened on Jan. 10 inside of a classroom at Ballou High School.
Before he died, the victim reportedly told D.C. Police that he was hit in his face and body several times after refusing to let two students use his phone. The victim also told police one of the attackers sprayed him with “perfume.”
He was pronounced dead on Monday, according to WUSA9.
It is unclear if the student died as a result of the attack. Police are awaiting word from the medical examiner regarding the cause of death.
Police are investigating the incident as a death at this time, and no arrests have been made.
