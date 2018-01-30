ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers want to change the state constitution to require money raised by the state’s casinos for education to enhance schools funding above the amount set by state formulas.

House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller announced plans for legislation Tuesday. They were joined by educators from the Maryland State Education Association and dozens of Democrats, who control the General Assembly.

The measure would put the matter on the ballot for voters to decide in November. Supporters say it would add roughly $500 million a year to school funding when fully phased in over four years.

While Maryland’s constitution steers hundreds of millions of dollars of casino revenue to education, that money currently can be used to simply meet, rather than enhance, school funding formulas.

