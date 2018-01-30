WJZ WEATHER: After Snow Falls In Parts Of Maryland, Some School Systems Delay Opening | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar | School Closures/Delays List

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was killed and a man was injured Tuesday morning after a collision at the intersection of Guilford Road and Oakland Mills Road in Columbia.

Howard County Police say it was around 5:22 a.m. when a 2014 Jeep Wrangler traveling westbound on Guilford Road entered the intersection at Oakland Mills Road and struck a 2005 Isuzu truck that was traveling southbound and already in the intersection.

Investigators say it appears that the Jeep did not stop at the four-way stop sign before proceeding into the intersection.

The driver and sole occupant of the Jeep, 32-year-old Meghan Lynne Schwartz, of Laurel, was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital.

The driver and sole-occupant of the truck, 36-year-old Sean Donte Brown, of Savage, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is currently stable.

The intersection remains closed as of 9:20 a.m.

