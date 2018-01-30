BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flu cases are rising nationwide, and Maryland is no exception. The state’s first flu-related death of the year was recorded last week.
Hospitals in Maryland are taking unusual steps to keep up with patients and visitors who have flooded emergency rooms. Four hospitals in the state are limiting the number of visitors in an effort to reduce exposure to the virus.
One of those hospital is Upper Chesapeake in Harford County.
Health officials are also asking people to be cautious when sneezing and sanitizing hands.
