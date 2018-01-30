BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Laura Wallen’s parents say she already had a boy’s name picked out for her unborn baby before she was killed, even though she didn’t yet know the gender.

Wallen was about 14 weeks pregnant with a son who would have been named Reid when, according to police, her longtime boyfriend Tyler Tessier shot her point blank in the back of her head, and buried her on a friend’s property in Montgomery County.

Family members, friends and colleagues became concerned when Wallen didn’t show up for the first day of classes at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia, where she taught.

She was reported missing Sept. 4, and her body was found Sept. 13. Tessier was charged with her murder shortly thereafter. But he didn’t face a second count for the baby Wallen was carrying because, under Maryland law, a fetus is only viable apart from its mother at 23 weeks or more.

Four months later, Wallen’s parents are planning to introduce legislation in Annapolis that would make the consequences more severe for defendants like Tessier in similar cases of deadly violence against pregnant women.

“Laura & Reid’s Law,” as it’s called, would change the prosecution of manslaughter to include prosecuting murder of an unborn child at any stage of development.

However, the bill “in no way infringes on a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy,” according to a news release.

“It has nothing to do with a woman’s right to choose,” Mark Wallen told our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

“We’re trying to change the law for other women and their fetuses in intimate-partner violence,” Gwen Wallen told The Sun.

An American College of OB/GYNs report from 2010 that says homicides are the leading cause of death during pregnancy and the first postpartum year.

