BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old was one of eight suspects arrested for solicitation of prostitution during an undercover operation by police.

The Howard County Police Department reports these eight suspects face charges of solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.

As part of the operation, detectives placed fake ads on the website Backpage, which is know to be used for prostitution.

Those who responded to the ad spoke to an undercover female officer, who then set up a meeting at a hotel in the 8100 block of Washington Blvd. in Jessup.

Once the suspects arrived at the hotel and offered money for sex, they were arrested.

The following suspects were arrested

Eduardo Fragnaud, 51, of Rockville

Rouben Ghazarian, 62, of Silver Spring

Murcell Lamonte Hubbard, 27, of Washington, D.C.

Khary Carter Isaacs, 26, of Hyattsville

Noel Richard Makwala, 31, of Burtonsville

Michquel Sammy, 24, of Upper Marlboro

Tarico Thomas, 36, of Washington, D.C.

Juvenile male, 17, of Jessup

