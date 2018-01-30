WJZ WEATHER: Snow Falling In Parts Of Maryland, Some School Systems Delay Opening | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar | School Closures/Delays List

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Clouds are moving over Maryland, bringing snow to some areas.

WJZ’s Mike Schuh has been live in the Mobile Weather Lab all morning, reporting that snow is coming down to the north of Baltimore, but not sticking to most roads.

Still, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Frederick County, Harford County, Howard County and Montgomery County Public Schools will all open two hours late today.

FULL LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES/DELAYS

WJZ’s Marty Bass is calling the Tuesday snowfall “an exceptionally low impact event.”

A trace to an inch is expected to fall in Baltimore and the surrounding counties when all is said and done.

