Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Triple shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died after a triple shooting in northwest Baltimore early Tuesday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 4200 block of Groveland Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

They found three victims, a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the thigh, a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the upper body and a 42-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the back.

The 42-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene. The 33-year-old is in critical condition. Police have not listed the condition of the 38-year-old.

Investigators say the victims were seated inside of a vehicle when an unidentified suspect began shooting into it.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

