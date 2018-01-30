BALTIMORE (WJZ)– For the first time, the parents of two toddlers who tragically died after their home caught fire in West Baltimore spoke with the media.

Tuesday, the parents, alongside members of the community, gathered for an emotional vigil outside the home.

It’s every parents worst nightmare; being away when tragedy strikes. In this case, mom was in the hospital having a baby when she found out she lost two kids in a fire.

The parents of little Kameron and Jaliyah say it took a lot out of them to attend the vigil. The toddlers died after their home went up in flames last week in the 1100 block of North Mount Street.

“I blame myself for it, for real. Cause, if I was here, at the house this wouldn’t have happened,” the father of the toddlers, Guy Wilson said.

Wilson was in the hospital with the children’s mother, Keyona Weaver.

Weaver was recovering after an emergency C-section was done to bring a newborn into the world.

“It’s hard for me, I couldn’t do it at first,” she said.

While the official cause of the fire remains under investigation both parents say they suspect a space heater is to blame. They say the children’s aunt was inside the home at the time and tried to save them.

“I had to convince her that they would want her to live not to give up,” the grandmother of the toddlers, Melva Cheeks said.

The toddlers were robbed from a lifetime of experiences. The parents, at least, have a lifetime of memories of their children they won’t soon forget.

“Both of them loved Sesame Street, had me watching it everyday,” Weaver said. “She used to boss Kam around, boss me around. Kameron, he had the biggest smile.”

The children’s aunt was at the vigil. A viewing for the children is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at 701 North Mount Street and the funeral is at 10 a.m. at Inner Court Ministries at 1804 Kavanaugh Street.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook