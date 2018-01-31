HURLOCK, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials say more than three dozen military grenades have been found by a person collecting recyclables near a road.
The State Fire Marshal office says in statement that 38 grenades were recovered along a road in Dorchester County on Monday. The statement says nine grenades were live, 19 had a fuse but no explosive filler and 10 were inert.
Some grenades were disposed of safely at the scene by Fire Marshal bomb squad technicians. Six were taken to a county landfill nearby.
There were no injuries or property damage.
Further details were not released.
