HURLOCK, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials say more than three dozen military grenades have been found by a person collecting recyclables near a road.

The State Fire Marshal office says in statement that 38 grenades were recovered along a road in Dorchester County on Monday. The statement says nine grenades were live, 19 had a fuse but no explosive filler and 10 were inert.

Some grenades were disposed of safely at the scene by Fire Marshal bomb squad technicians. Six were taken to a county landfill nearby.

There were no injuries or property damage.

Further details were not released.

