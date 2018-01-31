BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for two missing boys who were last seen at a Baltimore County high school Wednesday morning.
Police say both Cole Jack Rzepnicki, 12, and Christopher Guvonnie Kerfoot, 17, were last seen at High Road School of Baltimore County in the 11600 block of Crossroads Circle.
Rzepnicki is described by detectives as a 5-foot, white male, who weighs around 160 pounds. He reportedly was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie, black hat and khaki pants.
Kerfoot is described as a 5-foot-9-inch white male, who wears around 130 pounds. Officials say he was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and red shoes.
If anyone has information about Rzepnicki or Kerfoot, please call Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020.
