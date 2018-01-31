Filed Under:Child Pornography Arrest, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested an 80-year-old man accused having and distributing child pornography.

Jon Dale Lohr is charged with six counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography. He is currently being held without bail at the Allegany County Detention Center.

The investigation into Lohr began in November 2017, when investigators received multiple downloaded images of child pornography from a computer traced to Lohr.

The Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at his home, and recovered Lohr’s electronic devices, which authorities say had several images and videos of child pornography.

Lohr was arrested at the scene.

