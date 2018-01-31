BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A public defender now says as many as 3,000 cases may be tainted by officers who were involved in the Baltimore Police Department’s corrupt gun task force.
Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor were part of the Baltimore Police Department’s elite Gun Trace Task Force.
Federal prosecutors allege officers in the specialized unit went rogue — robbing people, dealing drugs, then trying to cover it all up.
Hersl and Taylor have pleaded not guilty in the case. They are the only two officers fighting the charges. Six others have entered guilty pleas, and four are expected to testify for the prosecution.
