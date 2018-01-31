By Mike Schuh
Filed Under:Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may not seem like it, but M&T Bank Stadium is the 12th oldest stadium in the NFL.

It’s hard to believe the Ravens will be playing in the stadium for the 20th year this upcoming season. It cost $220 million to build M&T Bank Stadium, and after two more phases of renovation, the Baltimore franchise will eclipse that number to renovate it.

What used to be concrete ramps are now striped to the steel skeleton and will be replaced with a series of escalators and elevators.

“For the people who sit in the upper level, I think this will be a great addition to the stadium,” said one stadium official.

The south side renovations are expected to be ready later this year.

“This will be ready, even though it’s the end of January, by the end of October, these escalators will be ready for our fans to enjoy to the upper level.” the official said.

The north side renovations are expected to be ready by the 2019 season opener.

Giant TV screens are being added to all four corners inside the stadium.

A new sounds system will also be installed before the start of the 2018 season.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch