BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It may not seem like it, but M&T Bank Stadium is the 12th oldest stadium in the NFL.

It’s hard to believe the Ravens will be playing in the stadium for the 20th year this upcoming season. It cost $220 million to build M&T Bank Stadium, and after two more phases of renovation, the Baltimore franchise will eclipse that number to renovate it.

What used to be concrete ramps are now striped to the steel skeleton and will be replaced with a series of escalators and elevators.

“For the people who sit in the upper level, I think this will be a great addition to the stadium,” said one stadium official.

The south side renovations are expected to be ready later this year.

“This will be ready, even though it’s the end of January, by the end of October, these escalators will be ready for our fans to enjoy to the upper level.” the official said.

The north side renovations are expected to be ready by the 2019 season opener.

Giant TV screens are being added to all four corners inside the stadium.

A new sounds system will also be installed before the start of the 2018 season.

