BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities announced Wednesday that two teens have been arrested for allegedly robbing a teen of his car and money at a Baltimore high school on January 23.
The Baltimore Police Department say on Tuesday, they arrested Kevin Flythe, 19, and Kevin McConnell Jr. 17, for reportedly robbing a 17-year-old of his car and money while in the parking lot of Baltimore City College.
Detectives say around 3 p.m. on the day of the incident, Flythe and McConnell, one of which who was armed, robbed the victim of his car and money and then on Tuesday detectives found the victim’s car and both suspects attempted to flee but were later arrested.
Both have been charged with assault, robbery and theft.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
What about a weapons charge?????