Filed Under:Baltimore City College High School, Baltimore Police, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities announced Wednesday that two teens have been arrested for allegedly robbing a teen of his car and money at a Baltimore high school on January 23.

The Baltimore Police Department say on Tuesday, they arrested Kevin Flythe, 19, and Kevin McConnell Jr. 17, for reportedly robbing a 17-year-old of his car and money while in the parking lot of Baltimore City College.

Detectives say around 3 p.m. on the day of the incident, Flythe and McConnell, one of which who was armed, robbed the victim of his car and money and then on Tuesday detectives found the victim’s car and both suspects attempted to flee but were later arrested.

Both have been charged with assault, robbery and theft.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    January 31, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    What about a weapons charge?????

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch