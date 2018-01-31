BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A chilly, but less windy afternoon as we end this January on a dry note. We had a high of only 35 after a morning low of only 16.

Tomorrow a southwest breeze will boost our temperatures to around a mild 50! Some light rain may move in later in the day, as a cold front approach from the west. As the temperatures begin to fall by Friday morning, we may see a brief changeover to some snow before the precipitation ends.

As it gets colder early Friday, some slick spots may develop, especially north and west of the metro area. A breezy and colder Friday afternoon will usher in another arctic air mass.

An updated look at the chance of any winter weather, coming up later.

