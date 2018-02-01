BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after the principal at Aberdeen High School said a threat was made against the school Thursday morning.
Police presence has been increased at the school as a precaution while authorities look into the threat, which was made on a Twitter account.
A threat was just made against the school earlier this week.
On Tuesday, Harford County Public Schools official said there was a threat written on a stall door in a girl’s bathroom. Once it was discovered, the school immediately alerted authorities.
This is a developing story.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook