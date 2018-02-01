Filed Under:Aberdeen High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after the principal at Aberdeen High School said a threat was made against the school Thursday morning.

Police presence has been increased at the school as a precaution while authorities look into the threat, which was made on a Twitter account.

A threat was just made against the school earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Harford County Public Schools official said there was a threat written on a stall door in a girl’s bathroom. Once it was discovered, the school immediately alerted authorities.

This is a developing story.

