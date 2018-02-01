Filed Under:Child Pornography Arrest, Local TV, Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old Allegany County man was arrested Thursday after being charged with distributing and possessing child porn.

Allen Ray Lease faces six counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography. He is currently being held without bail at the Allegany County Detention Center.

The investigation into Lease began in September 2017, when investigators received multiple images of child pornography from a computer traced to Lease.

Authorities served a search warrant at Lease’s home Thursday, and reportedly found additional images and videos of child pornography.

Lease was arrested at the scene.

