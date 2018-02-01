BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here comes another ‘low impact” Winter event. Just picture Tuesday morning and you will have the picture of what is coming our way tonight.

It’s a cold front dragging some light moisture our way. A trace to an inch at the highest end will be the predicted totals. But we are not done with the seasons nuisance events yet, not by a long shot. And I am talking just this week.

On Sunday afternoon/evening/night we will see another front dive across the Mid-Atlantic. There will be periods of rain, and snow on Super Bowl Sunday.

No totals yet but we may, because this front has a low running along it, have a bit more impact. But we are not done yet!

On Wednesday we may see more Winter enter our neighborhoods. And then again the next weekend. Those two possible events will be discussed here on Monday.

And all this happens at the eve of GROUNDHOG DAY! Yep it is tomorrow. And the following was sent to me by our great friend and former colleague Meteorologist Bern Woods who is working with the weather research company “Climate Central.” Have fun watching the fun at “Gobblers Knob” tomorrow morning. We will effort live shots from Punxsutawney for you. Every year it is an interesting…ummm., er…, view.

—

“Since 1887, Punxsutawney Phil has been predicting each February 2 whether or not an early spring was ahead. Legend states that when Phil does not see his shadow, an early spring is on the way. Otherwise, there will be six more weeks of winter. Phil saw his shadow last year, and he has only failed to see his shadow 18 times. This week, we examine the trend in the temperature during the six-week period that follows Groundhog Day — in most places, that period is getting warmer.

According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, the observance may have its roots in Candlemas Day, which is also on February 2. One old English song proclaims:

If Candlemas be fair and bright,

Come, Winter, have another flight;

If Candlemas brings clouds and rain,

Go Winter, and come not again.

Interestingly, of those 18 times Phil has not seen his shadow, 13 have come since 1970. But no matter what Phil sees on any given year, there is one clear trend — the overall temperature of the planet is going up. The warming that has resulted from the increase in greenhouse gases has led to spring coming earlier across the country.”

