BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Testimony will continue Thursday in the trial for a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Korryn Gaines, who was fatally shot in a standoff with police.
The all-female jury was seated Tuesday in the civil trial.
Gaines was killed during an hourslong standoff in 2016 at her Randallstown apartment after pointing a shotgun at officers trying to serve an arrest warrant stemming from a traffic stop that included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Attorneys for Gaines’ family claim officers used excessive force when they fatally shot her and injured her 5-year-old son. They also say police violated her rights by illegally entering her apartment.
WJZ’s Rick Ritter will be in the courtroom, and will have the latest on this trial on WJZ at 5 and 6 p.m.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook