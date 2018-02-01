Filed Under:dinosaur footprint, dinosaur tracks, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new report shows that at least 70 mammal and dinosaur tracks from more than 100 million years ago were found on a fossilized slab found at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

The specimen found at Goddard, which is about 8 feet by 3 feet in size, is imprinted with about 70 tracks from eight species, according to a new paper published in the journal Scientific Reports

The slab is said to  include a wide array of prints, including squirrel-sized mammals and tank-sized dinosaurs.

The rare find was discovered by amateur paleontologist Ray Stanford back in 2012 after he dropped his wife, Sheila, off for her job at Goddard.

