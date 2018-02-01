BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new report shows that at least 70 mammal and dinosaur tracks from more than 100 million years ago were found on a fossilized slab found at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.
The specimen found at Goddard, which is about 8 feet by 3 feet in size, is imprinted with about 70 tracks from eight species, according to a new paper published in the journal Scientific Reports
The slab is said to include a wide array of prints, including squirrel-sized mammals and tank-sized dinosaurs.
RELATED: Amateur Paleontologist Finds Dinosaur Footprint Near Goddard Space Flight Center
The rare find was discovered by amateur paleontologist Ray Stanford back in 2012 after he dropped his wife, Sheila, off for her job at Goddard.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook