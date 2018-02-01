BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly four decades after the drowning death of Hollywood star Natalie Wood, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigators tell 48 Hours that her then-husband, actor Robert Wagner, is now a person of interest in her death.

Investigators want to speak with Wagner about the circumstances surrounding her death in 1981.

48 Hours will air a special investigation into Wood’s death. 48 Hours: “Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water” to air Friday. February 3, at 10 p.m. here on WJZ.

48 Hours has talked with investigators about new witnesses, new evidence, and new theories as to what happened to Wood.

Wood drowned off the coast of Catalina Island in California after she went missing from her family’s yacht, the Splendour. Captain Dennis Davern, Wagner, and Wood’s friend, and fellow actor, Christopher Walken, were also aboard the yacht the night Wood drowned.

Wood’s death was initially ruled an accident, but in 2011, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reopened the investigation into her death.

A year later, the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office changed the manner of death from an accidental drowning to “drowning and other undetermined factors.”

