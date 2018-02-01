BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore is offering a two day amnesty for those with penalties from unpaid parking citations.
On February 1 and 2, if the original fine amount is paid, all extra monthly penalty charges and the $25 flag fee from the city will be waived.
Fees for bad checks, towing, booting, and storage of impounded vehicles, State flag fees, and court costs will not be waived.
Motorists can pay online, by phone, by mail, or in-person at the Abel Wolman Building, located at 200 N. Holliday St.
