BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have charged additional suspects in connection with an incident at Perry Hall High School where one person appeared to have a gun. The weapon seen in the video turned out to be an airsoft gun.

22-year-old K-Jahnie Peets and 18-year-old K-Lan Peets have been charged with second-degree assault and disrupting school activities. Two juveniles have also been charged with assault in connection with the fight.

Authorities say 18-year-old Darren Keith Bennett was previously arrested. The weapon depicted in the video was found in Bennett’s home and has been identified as an airsoft weapon, which is non-lethal but resembles a deadly weapon.

Parents in Baltimore County have since raised concerns after the cell phone video surfaced of Bennett carrying an air soft rifle outside the high school.

