BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore area and surrounding counties may see some snow following rain early Friday morning.

WJZ’s Bob Turk says the snow may fall around 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., which could cause slick conditions if overnights temp hover below freezing.

On #WJZ some mix possible on Friday morning and again on super bowl Sunday. pic.twitter.com/nBpPOGs6gh — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) February 1, 2018

The Baltimore City Health Department has also issued an a Code Blue Alert for Friday night into Saturday morning.

This is the 20th Code Blue day this season.

“With temperatures and wind chills dropping precipitously from Friday evening into the early hours of Saturday morning, it is important for us to remember that hypothermia, or low body temperature, can be just as dangerous as extreme heat, and every year, there are Baltimoreans who die due to hypothermia,” said Dr. Wen. “I encourage residents to stay indoors in heated areas during these periods. Please help those around you who are the most vulnerable to the cold, including children, the elderly, and people with chronic medical illnesses.”

