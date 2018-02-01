Largo, Md. (WJZ)– It was a tragic case from 2016 that went cold until Thursday.

A well respected young woman was murdered and police believe the victims were randomly attacked.

More than a year later, three suspects are in custody, charged with her murder.

Allyssa Banks, who was a college student, was shot multiple times in the fall of 2016.

Banks was a star student, a member of the band and student government president, but her life was taken away in October of 2016.

Police say members of a neighborhood crew shot Banks and her boyfriend, who survived. Police believe the couple was randomly attacked.

The possible motive is believed to have stemmed from a feud between rivals groups.

“These are completely innocent victims. There was nothing in their conduct or their behavior, in their relationships that would connect them with the perpetrators of this,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski.

“On this day, Allyssa was so helpful that she is standing outside the vehicle trying to help her friend parallel park, that’s how innocent these two people were,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks.

Banks was murdered the fall after she graduated from Largo High School. She was enrolled in college full time and working towards becoming an EMT.

“It hit at home pretty hard. I remember seeing friends that knew her just out of it,” said schoolmate Tevin Pickens.

“When I went to her funeral and just knowing that she was gone it kind of got to me because we were like a family in the band,” said friend Deayshia Tillman.

During Thursday’s announcement, Allyssa’s mother thanked people who supported her.

“I’m particularly proud of detective savoy standing and supporting Alyssa’s mother as we try to provide some measure of comfort by apprehending the evil people who committed these acts,” Chief Stawinski said.

The suspects have all been charged with first-degree murder.

