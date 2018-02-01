WJZ BREAKING: Underground Fire - Charles Street Reopened
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to police, two men are charged with narcotics and handgun violations after a search and seizure warrant was served at a home in the 700 block of E. 20th Street.

According to authorities the search was executed on January 31 at about 11 a.m.

Police say Adrian Giddens, 20, and Derron Thomas, 24, were found with heroin, cocaine, marijuana, narcotic packaging material and two guns, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a loaded .38 caliber revolver.

Police say all seized property was submitted as evidence.

According to authorities, Giddens and Thomas are currently waiting to see a court commissioner.

