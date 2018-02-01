BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a fire in an underground city owned condo, the fire department says that some BGE cables were on fire.

Carbon monoxide was being reported in the area as well. When they checked in the basement of the buildings it was at 400 parts per million, the safe level is 9.

They opened up some manhole covers, and they started venting the area. The carbon monoxide level is down to 35.

Officials moved everyone back a block while they continue with the operations. BGE is on the scene as well as other underground utility contractors. They are down in the holes trying to figure out what is happening. The fire is out.

The highest levels were in the Delta Hotel at Redwood and Light.

The traffic is blocked on Charles Street.

Avoid the area while the department figures out what is going on underground.

