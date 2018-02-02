Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Gambrills, Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say an 18-year-old and two others have been arrested in an armed robbery that turned fatal in Gambrills, Maryland earlier this week.

Anne Arundel County Police say Dwayne Stephen Commock, Celeste Maureen Long, 21, and Shamar Terrence Hamm, 22, have been charged with first and second-degree murder of Andrew Samir Mehany Kolta, 28.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of South Main Chapel Way in Gambrills for a shots fired call on Sunday.  When they arrived, they found Kolta in a shopping center parking lot, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses who led police to identify Commock, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for probation violation in Garrett County. Police arrested the 18-year-old on Thursday in Silver Spring, where he was found with three others. Two of them were identified as being involved in the incident and were also taken into custody.

A handgun that was “consistent with the same characteristics as the weapon” used in the murder was recovered from Commock’s car.

