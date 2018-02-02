Tickets are on sale now for Babe’s Birthday Bash, to benefit the Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum, happening Friday, February 2rd at the Baltimore Hilton’s Diamond Tavern! Get up close and personal with local sports personalities and celebrities while enjoying ballpark fare and beer, wine and soda! There will be two panel discussions, one about Orioles upcoming season and the other about Maryland Terrapin sports. The Ravens Cheerleaders will be conducting a raffle…be sure to check out the silent auction which will include sports memorabilia and tickets to local attractions.

Tickets are on sale now and available from the Babe Ruth Birthplace Museum Store, online by clicking here or by calling the Museum directly at 410-727-1539 ext. 3051. Sponsors include: New York Life – greater Washington, The Del Ritchie Family, Harvest Investments, Centric, First Floor Graphics, Bacchus Importers and 105.7 The Fan.

Here is the list of VIPs who will be attending that night:

Jim Hunter

Steve Melewski

Brittany Ghiroli

Bruce Posner

Jean Fugett

Mike Bordick

Ross Grimsley

Kimmie Meissner

Stan Charles

Johnny Rhodes

Ernie Graham

John Unitas Jr.

Ed Encina from the Baltimore Sun

Vini Dantas of the Baltimore Blast