BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities announced Friday that an arrest has been made after two Baltimore businesses were robbed within a 20-minute span last month.

Police say Kirby Payne, 38, has been arrested for allegedly robbing two stores near the downtown area on January 25.

Detectives say around 11:30 a.m., Payne walked in a store in the 400 block of North Paca Street, walked around looking at merchandise, then walked to the counter and announced a robbery with a gun drawn. Officers say the store owner fled to safety before the suspect left.

Twenty minutes later, investigators say at about 11:50 a.m., Payne entered B-more Wholesale in the 600 block of North Eutaw Street, gathered merchandise and announced a robbery when he got to the counter with his gun drawn. Police say Kirby left with the merchandise and money, but was arrested Thursday, a week after the incidents.

Payne has been charged with robbery-related violations.

