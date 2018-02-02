WJZ WEATHER: Chilly Air Moving In Behind Friday Morning Moisture | Download The WJZ Weather App 
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore City Public Schools system announced that another school has closed early due to heating issues.

The school system announced that Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts has closed early Friday due to problems with the heating system.

WJZ spent weeks uncovering the numerous heating problems at dozens of schools during a cold snap in January. The frigid weather caused problems that led to national headlines.

Governor Larry Hogan pledged $2.5 million for emergency fixes and criticized school leaders.

