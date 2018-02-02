BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s some cold air moving into the region Friday morning behind a slug of moisture that’s bringing light rain to the area, WJZ’s Marty Bass says.

“We’re looking at a gentle, light shower event,” Marty says.

Radar shows that there is some snow on the back end of of the system, but most of the area is just seeing rain.

“You’re probably going to see about 10, 15 minutes of flurries as this comes to an end, but that’s about it,” Marty says.

The cold air moving into the region will drop our temperatures dramatically, though. Marty says it will get down to 12 degrees overnight Friday into Saturday.

The Baltimore City Health Department has issued an a Code Blue Alert for that time period.

“With temperatures and wind chills dropping precipitously from Friday evening into the early hours of Saturday morning, it is important for us to remember that hypothermia, or low body temperature, can be just as dangerous as extreme heat, and every year, there are Baltimoreans who die due to hypothermia,” said Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore’s Health Commissioner.

