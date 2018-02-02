ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland court has rejected the appeal of a man sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death of his 7-week-old son.

Twenty-eight-year-old Adou Louis Kouadio of Silver Spring was convicted in in 2016 of second-degree murder and child abuse in the death of Amir Iman-Kouadio.

Kouadio argued that the jury was given erroneous instructions, and that the evidence was insufficient to sustain his convictions. He also argued that the court erred in admitting a statement by the child’s mother that he wanted her to have an abortion.

In a ruling Thursday, the Court of Special Appeals rejected those arguments.

The boy was taken to a hospital in February 2014 after being found unresponsive. Authorities said he had injuries consistent with inflicted trauma occurring on more than one occasion.

