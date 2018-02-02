BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore high school principal who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $58,000 in school funds has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Leslie Lewis, former principal of Baltimore Community High School, received a 5-year sentence Friday, but a judge suspended all but 90 days and ordered her to serve five years probation.

Lewis also was ordered to pay $58, 689.40 restitution to the city Board of Education.

Prosecutors say Lewis stole more than $13,000 from an account she set up for the school, making ATM withdrawals and purchases at local casinos.

They also say Lewis used deceptive purchase orders to steal more than $45,000 in technology from city schools.

Lewis is the third Baltimore city school principal to be convicted of stealing school funds since 2013.

