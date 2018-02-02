BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an elderly man was killed and a family of four was injured in a crash in White Marsh, Maryland.

Baltimore Couty Police responded to the incident on Honeygo Boulevard near Silver Spring Road just after 2 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators say a 2001 Lexus ES300 was traveling southbound on Honeygo Boulevard and struck a 2010 Jeep Commander in the intersection. The Jeep was traveling westbound on Silver Spring Road leading up to the collision. The Jeep was then forced into a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox that was eastbound on Silver Spring Road.

Two people inside the Lexus were transported to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. Just after 3 p.m., the driver of the Lexus — identified as 72-year-old James Minsurk Kim — was pronounced dead.

A family of four inside the Jeep Commander were all transported to local hospitals with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox was not injured.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

