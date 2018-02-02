BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Hagerstown Police Department announced Friday that one of their own was arrested for allegedly distributing and possessing drugs.

The department says Sgt. Christopher Michael Barnett, a 15-year-veteran of the force, has been charged for distributing and possessing prescription controlled/dangerous substances.

“I cannot and will not make any excuses for this betrayal of our agency, badge, and community,” said Chief Victor Brito. “I’m personally deeply disappointed and quite frankly sickened by this criminal act. That said, I know in my heart that the men and women I serve with at the Hagerstown Police Department perform their duties with integrity and selfless dedication every day.”

Barnett has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. He was hired with the department in July of 2002 and was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2012.

“When we received this information, we acted as quickly as we do in any criminal matter to address the issue,” Brito adds. “This will be treated the same as every case we handle on a regular basis, and he will be rightly afforded due process of the law.”

The investigation ongoing.

