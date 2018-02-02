BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland lawmaker has proposed legislation that would allow school employees to carry firearms on school property.

Harford and Baltimore County Del. Rick Impallaria’s bill would authorize each county’s board of education to allow school system employees to carry a handgun on school property “under certain circumstances.”

Those employees would be issued a handgun permit by the Secretary of State Police.

In a news release issued Jan. 24, Impallaria said the legislation is “for the purpose of protecting our children, teachers, and other school employees.”

In that release, he cited a recent deadly school shooting in Kentucky and recent gun-related incidents at Perry Hall High School, which is in his district.

“This is exactly why this legislation has become even more relevant than ever before,” he said. “This type of legislation is already law in many jurisdictions across the country and is being introduced in more and more legislatures each year. It’s time we take real steps that actually work to protect our children.”

This is not the first time Impallaria has sponsored legislation dealing with guns in schools.

He proposed a similar bill in 2015.

