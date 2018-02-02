ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland Senate panel has voted to delay until July a measure requiring many businesses to provide paid sick leave.

Members of the Senate Finance Committee said the postponement approved Friday doesn’t appear to have much support in the House, but senators said they wanted to try to give Maryland businesses more time to prepare for the law.

The General Assembly voted last month to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the bill. That means it’s scheduled to go into effect Feb. 11, or 30 days after the veto override. Hogan contends it’s badly flawed and damaging to small businesses. He has urged lawmakers to pass an alternative.

The law will require businesses with 15 or more employees to provide up to five days of paid sick leave a year.

