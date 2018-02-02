WJZ WEATHER: Chilly Air Moving In Behind Friday Morning Moisture | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland Senate panel, Paid Sick Leave Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland Senate panel has voted to delay until July a measure requiring many businesses to provide paid sick leave.

Members of the Senate Finance Committee said the postponement approved Friday doesn’t appear to have much support in the House, but senators said they wanted to try to give Maryland businesses more time to prepare for the law.

The General Assembly voted last month to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of the bill. That means it’s scheduled to go into effect Feb. 11, or 30 days after the veto override. Hogan contends it’s badly flawed and damaging to small businesses. He has urged lawmakers to pass an alternative.

The law will require businesses with 15 or more employees to provide up to five days of paid sick leave a year.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch