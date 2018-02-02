BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland State Police says troopers saved a driver from a suspected heroin overdose Friday morning while driving a vehicle.

Troopers say shortly after 7 a.m., an officer noticed a Chevy Tahoe stopped in the middle of the road in the southbound lane of North East Road at Lums Road in North East. The trooper pulled in front of the Tahoe, activated his emergency lights and witnessed that the driver was slumped over the wheel with the doors locked.

Detectives say the vehicle began to drift and struck the trooper’s patrol car, which prompted three more officers to arrive. One of the troopers used a baton to break the glass after the individual behind the wheel didn’t respond to the officers’ knocks.

Police say once the glass was broken, the driver was given narcan and CPR until the driver became responsive. Troopers noticed what appeared to be heroin and paraphernalia nearby in the vehicle.

One lane was closed for a short time until the ambulance cleared the scene.

The driver was transported to the hospital, his condition has not been given.

A trooper sustained a cut to the hand, which was treated. No other injuries were reported.

