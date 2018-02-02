BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our possible Winter event became a non event to the disappointment to everyone (said no one.) And we now move into the weekend on a cold Northwest wind that has entered the area. Skies are clearing and today WILL feel like a WINTER one.

The next bump in the road is Sunday, and it too looks to be a small impact event. It will be cold today, and into tomorrow. But as a Low moving along the approaching frontal boundary tracks to our North late Saturday, and into Sunday, we will get a “mild up” ahead of some precipitation moving our way. Mostly rain is expected. But a snow rain line will set up North and West of the city so we will need to stay on point just in case that small bit of, potential, frozen precipitation migrates to the East.

Beyond that a warm up comes our way early next week, and that will put us out of any risk, mid-week, of snow. Moisture is coming our way Wednesday but our temps, day and night, do not get below freezing. We will just be looking for rain.

Groundhog Day is in full progress up at Gobbles Knob. We’ve been watching, off air, those festivities all morning long. Why is it every time I looked at the shot from Punxsutawney I hear the theme from “Deliverance’ in my mind? :-))

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook