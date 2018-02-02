BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ceasefire organizers are preparing for their third weekend in which they hope there won’t be any shootings or homicides in the city.

Dozens of family-friendly events will be held throughout the city this weekend. Peace walks, movie screenings, and the third annual Black History Month Festival.

The first ceasefire weekend was in August 2017 when the city reached 188 killings for 2017. Many of the same events were held but two homicides still occurred. The second ceasefire weekend in November saw one homicide.

RELATED: Baltimore Group Plans Ceasefire Weekend, Urges ‘Nobody Kill Anybody’ For 72 Hours

“We’re doing ceasefires quarterly because we saw what the first one did, how much hope it gave the city,” Erricka Bridgeford, one of the event’s founders, told our media partners at The Baltimore Sun before the November Ceasefire weekend.

Baltimore City saw 343 homicides in 2017, the highest per-capita rate on record. However, there was a stretch between Nov. 6-12 when there were none. So far this year there were no homicides between Jan. 12-19.

Bridgeford wants people to remember those periods and know that violence free weekends are possible.

“I know a lot of you all think that Baltimore can’t go three whole days without nobody getting killed… but you don’t know what you are talking about if that’s what you think,” Bridgeford said in a video posted to Instagram.

RELATED: Baltimore Ceasefire Fails To Reach Blood Free Weekend With Murder Of D.C. Cop

There were 26 homicides in January 2018, down from 32 in January 2017.

Bridgeford told The Baltimore Sun the violence-free campaign has been successful in mobilizing the community and offering hope to residents who are beginning to recognize that there are solutions to many of the city’s problems.

For a list of ceasefire events this weekend, visit baltimoreceasefire.com/calendar

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook