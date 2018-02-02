BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Eastern Shore waterfowl hunter was flown to Shock Trauma Thursday, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.
Investigators say 51-year-old Robert Meilhammer was hunting with others in Easton near the Miles River shortly before 5 p.m. when a dead goose fell from the sky, knocked unconscious and caused him head and facial injuries.
Maryland Natural Resources Police, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office deputies and local EMS responded to the scene.
Out of an abundance of caution, it was decided to drive the victim by ambulance to Easton Airport, where he was airlifted to Shock Trauma for treatment.
He has been listed in stable condition, according to officials.
He should have ducked.
Better than being goosed.
So many ugly, liberal comments on here. Many people like my father hunt for food. Chances are, this guy was hunting for that reason. Nobody wants to eat hormone infused meat from the store. I hope this man recovers. What a freak accident.
Chalk up one for the geese!
Gives me Goose bumps just thinking about it
Until you stop eating each and everyone of you are killing something. It just comes down to who kills your food.
Sounds like one of the geese had a heart attack. No stent was available in time.
Back in school we had “Duck Drills”…
Duck! Duck! Goose!
LOOK OUT!!! Kamikaze Geese
Karama
I have nothing against hunting, but the biter, bit…..is amusing.
Anyone says they hunt to eat better be living off the land entirely and 100miles from a supermarket otherwise what you have is someone who gets their rocks off shooting animals. If i can go to the supermarket and have my choice of hormone pumped meat OR grass feed beef then i dont NEED to run out and shoot a cow in the face to eat. Sorry but i dont trust any person who can kill anything for sport, usually means deep down something is seriously wrong!
There is something seriously wrong with people like you who have no understanding whatsoever of the principles of ecology. Hunters serve to replace predators that used to control populations. Of course, we can bring back all those predators and allow them to do their jobs. I’d gladly put a few wolf packs and several mountain lions in your neighborhood. Bet it wouldn’t take long for you to call the police to come kill those dangerous predators, especially after one of your loved ones fell prey. People like you are complete, utter, uneducated morons.
Other hunter should have yelled, “Fore!”
Whose goose was it?
“Falled” from the sky? Really….. no such word
What a violent way to be “goosed”!
This story simply BEGS for puns and remarks! I can put up with and ignore the inevitable self-righteous, holier-than-thou anti-hunters who post on it. Nobody really cares what they have to say.
I live on a flyway, shoot ’em in my back yard…until one fell into my pool…yuk.
DUCK!
Where?
THUMP.
Sorry I meant to goose.
I know a bad case of schadenfreude.
did someone shoot it? or did it have a massive heart attack while flying? Who shot it? need more info to complete the story
The last defiance from a Kamikaze goose!
osha will be called in. No Hard Hat
what’s good for the goose…
next time wear a spiked helmet
Something is fowl here…….
I wish Dr Walter Palmer’s arrow missed, and Cecil the lion mauled that demented dentist to death.
Yea, because that lion may have one day, saved your life by taking care of an abscess, which could have spread infection to your brain. Stupid, useless dentist, glad he’s gone. Oh, wait, only the strong survive and the lion is gone.
It’s Trump’s fault.
No offense, but do Americans know the difference between a goose and a duck. The hunter shot and killed a duck but a dead goose fell out of the air and hit him on the head.
good, revenge is sweet! hope he dies…