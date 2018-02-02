Filed Under:Maryland Natural Resources Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Eastern Shore waterfowl hunter was flown to Shock Trauma Thursday, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Investigators say 51-year-old Robert Meilhammer was hunting with others in Easton near the Miles River shortly before 5 p.m. when a dead goose fell from the sky, knocked unconscious and caused him head and facial injuries.

Maryland Natural Resources Police, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office deputies and local EMS responded to the scene.

Out of an abundance of caution, it was decided to drive the victim by ambulance to Easton Airport, where he was airlifted to Shock Trauma for treatment.

He has been listed in stable condition, according to officials.

Comments (41)
  1. Highmount19 (@MT6200elev) says:
    February 2, 2018 at 10:45 am

    He should have ducked.

    1. Frankford Franklin says:
      February 2, 2018 at 12:12 pm

      Better than being goosed.

  2. Lana Jane says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:07 am

    So many ugly, liberal comments on here. Many people like my father hunt for food. Chances are, this guy was hunting for that reason. Nobody wants to eat hormone infused meat from the store. I hope this man recovers. What a freak accident.

  3. Sandra Isrow (@Pro_Trump71) says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Chalk up one for the geese!

  4. Myron Christopherson says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Gives me Goose bumps just thinking about it

  5. Jinx Fogle says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Until you stop eating each and everyone of you are killing something. It just comes down to who kills your food.

  6. Larry Stimely says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:29 am

    Sounds like one of the geese had a heart attack. No stent was available in time.

  7. Doug Day says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Back in school we had “Duck Drills”…

  8. Terry Stanton (@stantonium) says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Duck! Duck! Goose!

  9. David Burgess says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:50 am

    LOOK OUT!!! Kamikaze Geese

  10. WOLFGANG (@Sierra_Bound) says:
    February 2, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Karama

  11. Terry Pollock says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    I have nothing against hunting, but the biter, bit…..is amusing.

  12. Vinny NastyDwarf says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Anyone says they hunt to eat better be living off the land entirely and 100miles from a supermarket otherwise what you have is someone who gets their rocks off shooting animals. If i can go to the supermarket and have my choice of hormone pumped meat OR grass feed beef then i dont NEED to run out and shoot a cow in the face to eat. Sorry but i dont trust any person who can kill anything for sport, usually means deep down something is seriously wrong!

    1. Don Perry says:
      February 2, 2018 at 6:36 pm

      There is something seriously wrong with people like you who have no understanding whatsoever of the principles of ecology. Hunters serve to replace predators that used to control populations. Of course, we can bring back all those predators and allow them to do their jobs. I’d gladly put a few wolf packs and several mountain lions in your neighborhood. Bet it wouldn’t take long for you to call the police to come kill those dangerous predators, especially after one of your loved ones fell prey. People like you are complete, utter, uneducated morons.

  13. Tom Perkins says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Other hunter should have yelled, “Fore!”

  14. Tim Cohen says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Whose goose was it?

  15. Bill Battis says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    “Falled” from the sky? Really….. no such word

  16. Hugh Tjardon says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    What a violent way to be “goosed”!

  17. Bradford Long says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    This story simply BEGS for puns and remarks! I can put up with and ignore the inevitable self-righteous, holier-than-thou anti-hunters who post on it. Nobody really cares what they have to say.

  18. Chance McGhee says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    I live on a flyway, shoot ’em in my back yard…until one fell into my pool…yuk.

  19. Dave Gardner says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    DUCK!
    Where?
    THUMP.
    Sorry I meant to goose.

    I know a bad case of schadenfreude.

  20. wayne (@travelbond) says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    did someone shoot it? or did it have a massive heart attack while flying? Who shot it? need more info to complete the story

  21. T Tran (@TTMICH) says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    The last defiance from a Kamikaze goose!

  22. Ron Hamilton says:
    February 2, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    osha will be called in. No Hard Hat

  23. Peter York says:
    February 2, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    what’s good for the goose…

  24. Erik Szpyra (@ErikSzpyra) says:
    February 2, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    next time wear a spiked helmet

  25. Steven Reiss says:
    February 2, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Something is fowl here…….

  26. Samuel Green says:
    February 2, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    I wish Dr Walter Palmer’s arrow missed, and Cecil the lion mauled that demented dentist to death.

    1. Caesar Vercingetorix says:
      February 2, 2018 at 2:58 pm

      Yea, because that lion may have one day, saved your life by taking care of an abscess, which could have spread infection to your brain. Stupid, useless dentist, glad he’s gone. Oh, wait, only the strong survive and the lion is gone.

  27. George Crain says:
    February 2, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    It’s Trump’s fault.

  28. Amanda Wilson says:
    February 2, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    No offense, but do Americans know the difference between a goose and a duck. The hunter shot and killed a duck but a dead goose fell out of the air and hit him on the head.

  29. Babak Khoramdin says:
    February 2, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    good, revenge is sweet! hope he dies…

