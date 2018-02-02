By Bob Turk
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very cold and windy Groundhog Day all across Maryland.

Snow is on the ground in Garrett County, but no other areas saw any accumulation. Tonight, the temperatures will drop into the low teens in most areas but recover to the mid or upper 30s tomorrow.

By Sunday, a chance of a bit of early morning snow, sleet and even some freezing rain is possible, before warmer air moves in, and changes the precipitation to plain rain by mid-afternoon or sooner.

Cooler air will follow, with drier conditions on Monday.

Have a nice weekend.

