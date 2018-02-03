BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Baltimore high school football coach has been fired after one year of coaching at the school.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Archbishop Curley’s principal sent an email Friday saying science teacher and varsity football coach, Sean Sandora, is “no longer employed” by the school.

Sandora joined the school last year after being named The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Coach of the Year in 2015 while at Dundalk High School.

Also, Baltimore Police said they are investigating an allegation of a teacher physically assaulting a student at Archbishop Curley.

Officers were called to the East Baltimore school Thursday and were told by a teacher about alleged child abuse and assault by a teacher. Authorities could not provide the name of the teacher or the condition of the student.

“We have already begun to search for his replacement,” wrote principal Brian J. Kohler. “Additionally, a search for the next head football coach has begun as well.”

Investigators didn’t say whether the investigation was connected to Sandora’s departure from the school.

