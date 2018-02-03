BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police in Maryland are warning people not to share a video circulating on social media that appears to include child pornography.

The viral video reportedly depicts an underage girl performing oral sex on a man.

Maryland State Police and the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force issued a statement Saturday reminding people that distributing child porn is illegal.

“If this video should be shared with you, do not share it with anyone else via email or social media. Instead, delete the video and make sure you report the video to your social media or internet service provider immediately,” police wrote.

Anyone with investigative information on the identity of the child or suspect in the video should contact Maryland State Police at 410-653-4200.

Agencies in multiple states, including Maryland, are investigating and working to determine the video’s origins.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook