BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland state fire marshal is warning residents about the dangers and penalties of using flamethrowers in the state after Elon Musk’s Boring Company recently released the item for sale.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made flamethrowers the hot-selling item on the internet this week, prompting a reminder from Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci on Friday.

Geraci wrote in a statement that possessing and using flamethrowers in the state is illegal, and carries a penalty of up to 25 years, a fine up to $250,000 or both.

The company sold their supply of 20,000 flamethrowers, with a $500 price tag, in just five days.

