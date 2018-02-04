BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man who was shot on Thursday has died from his injuries.
The Baltimore Police Department reports the shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m., in the 200 block of Douglas Court.
Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where police say he died on Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook