WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Issued, Chance Of Wintry Mix Sunday | Download The WJZ Weather App 
Filed Under:Baltimore Murder, Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man who was shot on Thursday has died from his injuries.

The Baltimore Police Department reports the shooting happened just after 1:15 p.m., in the 200 block of Douglas Court.

Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where police say he died on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch